STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'CID DySP attempted suicide twice'

​Sources said Lakshmi was very attached to her friend Manohar alias Manu, a BBMP contractor, at whose house she was found dead.

Published: 19th December 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CID DySP Lakshmi V, who died by suicide, had twice attempted to take her own life earlier, the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police said. 

​Sources said Lakshmi was very attached to her friend Manohar alias Manu, a BBMP contractor, at whose house she was found hanging.

FULL REPORT: Woman DySP dies by suicide at friend's house in Bengaluru

“They both knew each other for a few years and were very close. Investigations revealed that Manu had started avoiding Lakshmi as his relationship with her had broken his marriage,” an officer said. 

“Doctors who conducted the autopsy have orally told us that it is suicide, but we are waiting for the report, which we will get in a day or two. Also, we are yet to record the statement of the family members of the deceased,” the officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DYSP suicide suicide Suicide in Bengaluru
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp