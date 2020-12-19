'CID DySP attempted suicide twice'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CID DySP Lakshmi V, who died by suicide, had twice attempted to take her own life earlier, the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police said.

​Sources said Lakshmi was very attached to her friend Manohar alias Manu, a BBMP contractor, at whose house she was found hanging.

FULL REPORT: Woman DySP dies by suicide at friend's house in Bengaluru

“They both knew each other for a few years and were very close. Investigations revealed that Manu had started avoiding Lakshmi as his relationship with her had broken his marriage,” an officer said.

“Doctors who conducted the autopsy have orally told us that it is suicide, but we are waiting for the report, which we will get in a day or two. Also, we are yet to record the statement of the family members of the deceased,” the officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)