DK Shivakumar makes peace, offers silver chopper model to temple

By Express News Service

BALLARI: It is now becoming clear that KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s Tihar Jail stint and other difficulties are linked, howsoever tenuously, with his visit to the Mylara Lingeshwara temple back in 2017. The temple is situated in the holy place of Mylara in Hoovina Hadagali taluk of Ballari district.

Shivakumar’s only folly was that he took a helicopter ride to the temple, and the pilot, on the return journey, circled over and flew over the temple. This goes against the belief that nothing should cross over the temple, and ever since, Shivakumar has had a run of foul luck.

This was diagnosed by an astrologer, who also advised remedial measures, like a puja and a silver offering in the shape of a helicopter, to seek forgiveness. Shivakumar swiftly set about making amends, and got a model of a helicopter designed in silver, weighing 1kg. He offered it to the temple idol, Mylara Lingeshwara, along with local Congress leaders, including former minister and MLA PT Parameshwara Naik.

“We are not supposed to come to this temple in a helicopter. It was a mistake. I am now visiting the temple to seek forgiveness,” said the Congress leader, after offering a special puja. Thousands of people offered prayers,” he added.In 2017, Shivakumar had visited Mylara to listen to the famous Karnika of Mylara Lingeshawara temple, in a helicopter. “I will come for the next Karnika with my family,” he added.

Shivakumar has been visiting a number of temples within the state and outside, after he took charge as state unit president of the party earlier this year. “Religion is a personal subject and some people prefer offering puja in their houses,” he said, adding that kings and sages built temples so that people can live in peace and harmony by offering prayers, and that tradition has to continue.