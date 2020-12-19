STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farm labourers harvest a bounty with poll season 

Thirty-six-year-old Lakshmi (name changed), an agriculture labourer, is busier than normal nowadays.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers  work together during the harvest season at Achalu village near Ramanagara district. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

RAMANAGARA: Thirty-six-year-old Lakshmi (name changed), an agriculture labourer, is busier than normal nowadays. Working at a paddy field, she is all smiles shifting bundles of the harvested crop at a farm near her village since morning. She will do the same work in the afternoon but at a different farm. Later in the evening, she heads out to work as an election worker, campaigning for candidates contesting the Gram Panchayat election. This is a bumper time of earnings for Lakshmi and other villagers with the harvesting and election season falling together. The frustration of the last few months with none of them getting any work because of Covid has given way to a month of jackpot.

Acchalu, a small village in Hunsahalli Grama Panchayat in Ramanagara district, has a population of around 500 and is some 60 km from Bengaluru that predominantly grows coconut and paddy crops. As December-end is the season to harvest paddy, the entire village is busy. Shashikala and her husband, who too are farm labourers, earn Rs 250-300 per shift. “We work two shifts almost every day during the harvesting season. The first is from 9.30 am to 1 pm and the next from 2.30 pm to 6 pm. Women are paid Rs 250, while men Rs 300,’’ she said.

It is not over when they reach home in the evening after the hard day’s work, “We head out for election campaigning. It goes on till 9 pm or 10 pm. Once done, candidates pay us money or feed us a non-vegetarian meal. For men, they supply liquor and beedis. Its definitely tiring, but we get to earn a little extra money and enjoy good food,’’ said Chinnakka, another labourer who also works with her husband. “I am planning to paint our house with this money,’’ she said.

Parvathi and Kenchappa, another couple from Gowdanadoddihalli, too follow the same schedule. Apart from money and food, some candidates recharge their mobile phones. “Unlike in cities, people here don’t like reading pamphlets. We visit each house individually and explain to them what the candidate is promising them. We campaign for our relatives, candidates from our caste or anyone else who seeks our help. We don’t always get money. Sometimes, the candidates promise us that they will build good roads. Once they win, they do keep their promise,” Kenchappa said confidently. Asked what is the guarantee that the winner would take up the works promised, he said, “In villages, it is all based on trust.”  

Candidates send WhatsApp messages
containing posters,  and videos to
their electorate

At most of these Gram Panchayats in Ramanagara, many candidates, who own pieces of land, are also seen working in their fields. Even if they want to campaign in the morning, they can’t, as they cannot afford to lose fully grown crops. They too prefer campaigning in the evening.

Taking small breaks while doing farm work, they send WhatsApp messages containing posters, voice messages and even videos to their electorate. Nagaraju from Kailancha Gram Panchayat said he gets five to six messages every day, either from candidates or from those who are campaigning for them. 

Malalahalli villagers boycott poll
Davangere: Villagers of Malalahalli, coming under Yelehole Grama Panchayat (GP) in Harihar taluk, have boycotted the GP election to protest against poor drainage, roads, distribution of houses and job cards under MGNREGA. The last date to file nominations ended on December 16, but not a single person came forward to contest the election, despite the district administration trying to convince villagers to file the papers.

After the villagers submitted a memorandum to the taluk administration, protesting against lack of infrastructure, Tahsildar K B Ramachandrappa and his team visited the village and asked the villagers to take part in the electoral process. But none did Ramachandrappa told TNIE, “We assured the villagers that their problems will be solved in a phased manner.

They initially agreed to contest, but they have again boycotted.” The villagers have also convinced other, neighbouring villagers too to boycott the polls. These villages will have to face elections six months later and a fresh notification will be issued, he said. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp