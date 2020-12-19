Karnataka HC for screening of prosecutors for Special Courts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State and Central governments to devise a procedure for screening public prosecutors before posting them to Special Courts, considering the nature of criminal cases pending before courts which try cases against MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation initiated by the high court, based on directions of the Supreme Court, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the State and Centre to take appropriate decision. To avoid any controversy in functioning of the Special Court, it is the duty of all prosecuting agencies to take steps on the issue, the Bench added.

Before this, the State government had filed a response setting out the process of appointment of public prosecutors, and placed a notification sanctioning one more special court to try criminal cases against MLAs,MLCs and MPs.

In reply, the amicus curiae submitted that 11 years of experience has been taken into consideration for appointment of public prosecutors to the special court. A screening committee comprising five members selects public prosecutors in the I-T Department, and a similar mechanism needs to be followed by the State government. The court can consider appointing a committee headed by a retired HC judge, he suggested.