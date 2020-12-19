Panchayat poll voting: It’s a first for this Karnataka village

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The small hamlet of Hangarki, about 20 km from Dharwad and with a population of 2,500, will witness voting for the gram panchayat for the first time. Ever since the Panchayati Raj system was introduced in the state in the mid-1980s, voting has never been held in the village.

The Hangarki Gram Panchayat consists of three villages — Hangarki, Dubbanamaradi and Khanapur — with 10 seats. Villagers of Dubbanamaradi and Khanapur used to elect four seats (two each) in pollings, but Hangarki village used to elect its candidates for six seats unopposed every term. This time, with 12 candidates aspiring to become members of the village panchayat, voting has been necessitated. Among the 12 contestants, eight are aged below 35 years and remaining are aged above 40 years.

Dharwad Rural MLA Amrut Desai hails from the village and his family was part of the decision-making to elect candidates unopposed. He said, “Earlier, the village was very small and there was unanimity among the villagers. Now the village has grown and there are many aspirants. Many youths have different opinions and they want to contest the polls. Therefore, the villagers have decided to go for voting,” he pointed.

Basavaraj Badiger, an ex-Army man, is also contesting the polls. He said he returned to the village last year and is contesting the GP election this time. “Villagers wish to see change. Therefore, they will voting to elect a candidate of their choice,” he added.