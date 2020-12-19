STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pre-historic, medieval artefacts discovered in Karnataka's Sirsi

A woman in rich makeup, burnt potteries, and other types of pottery pieces have been found in Devikai area of Nerlavalli village in Naggu gram panchayat.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The pottery pieces found in Nerlavalli village in Sirsi taluk (Photo | EPS)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR (Karnataka): The finding of a few pottery pieces in Nerlavalli village in Sirsi taluk has excited and puzzled the historians, archeologists, and locals as the ceramic pieces found here date to all the time right from the Paleolithic age to the medieval 17th century and experts feel that this might change the history of the district if excavated here.

A woman in rich makeup, burnt potteries, and other types of pottery pieces have been found in the Devikai area of Nerlavalli village in Naggu gram panchayat.

These pottery pieces were discovered when the forest department was digging pits to plant saplings. The local forest officials immediately stopped their work to know more about it. The locals believed that the pottery belongs to Kalleshwara temple which is in its ruins in the vicinity. However, the samples were sent to archeologists in Mangalore, who expressed surprise over it.

Though initially it was thought to be part of Jain community ritual, it was later on found that the pottery belonged to Paleolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic ages and some pieces belonged to the medieval age which was associated with Jainism.

“The surprising aspect here is we have artifacts belonging all the ages. Definitely, this leads to understanding that the place was inhabited constantly, Lakshmeesha Hegde Sondha, an archeologist based in Mangalore, who studied these samples said. “This can also be a place of worship during all the ages,” he added.

Mentioning that this is the first time, stone age relics have been found, Sondha said that this is an interesting development, which needs further study and excavation. “Throughout the district, we do not have any stone-age sites. This is the first time we have found artefacts of all ages, This will be a big development if excavation is carried out,” he said.

He said that when the samples were shown to him, he got it confirmed from other renowned historians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stone age sites Karnataka medievel pottery Karnataka artefacts medievel pottery
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp