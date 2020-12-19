Pre-historic, medieval artefacts discovered in Karnataka's Sirsi

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR (Karnataka): The finding of a few pottery pieces in Nerlavalli village in Sirsi taluk has excited and puzzled the historians, archeologists, and locals as the ceramic pieces found here date to all the time right from the Paleolithic age to the medieval 17th century and experts feel that this might change the history of the district if excavated here.

A woman in rich makeup, burnt potteries, and other types of pottery pieces have been found in the Devikai area of Nerlavalli village in Naggu gram panchayat.

These pottery pieces were discovered when the forest department was digging pits to plant saplings. The local forest officials immediately stopped their work to know more about it. The locals believed that the pottery belongs to Kalleshwara temple which is in its ruins in the vicinity. However, the samples were sent to archeologists in Mangalore, who expressed surprise over it.

Though initially it was thought to be part of Jain community ritual, it was later on found that the pottery belonged to Paleolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic ages and some pieces belonged to the medieval age which was associated with Jainism.

“The surprising aspect here is we have artifacts belonging all the ages. Definitely, this leads to understanding that the place was inhabited constantly, Lakshmeesha Hegde Sondha, an archeologist based in Mangalore, who studied these samples said. “This can also be a place of worship during all the ages,” he added.

Mentioning that this is the first time, stone age relics have been found, Sondha said that this is an interesting development, which needs further study and excavation. “Throughout the district, we do not have any stone-age sites. This is the first time we have found artefacts of all ages, This will be a big development if excavation is carried out,” he said.

He said that when the samples were shown to him, he got it confirmed from other renowned historians.