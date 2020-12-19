SFI wants Wistron contractors arrested

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The Students Federation of India and other organisations will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday demanding that the district administration book officials of Wistron for alleged non-payment of salaries to contract workers. State secretary Vasudeva Reddy said the violence that occurred at the factory of the iPhone-maker was unfortunate, and demanded that the must arrest contractors who had reportedly not paid workers hired on contract.

Reddy sought a high-level enquiry into how much money the company had given to the contractors and how much was paid to the workers, and identify violations of labour laws.

He slammed Kolar MP S Muniswamy’s claim that the SFI was behind the violence at the factory. He said the MP’s statement was false, and demanded that he withdraw it. If he fails to do so, the SFI would stage protests across the state, he said.