Congress responsible for farmers’ protests, says Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa blamed the Congress for the ongoing farmers’ protest across the country. “It is time to give them a befitting reply by reaching the initiatives of both State and Central governments to every farmer,” he urged BJP workers.

Speaking at the valedictory of BJP’s Executive Committee meeting by farmers’ wing, the CM said that those protesting in Delhi in the name of farmers were not ready to come to the table even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited them.

“Congress is behind this conspiracy. That party does not have leaders. As they are not in power, they are trying to mislead farmers and create chaos for political gains,” he added. On farm bills, he said that both State and Union governments are pro-farmer. “We are working towards making agriculture a profit-making industry. Our government is prioritising agriculture, health and education,’’ he added.

He pointed out that he has travelled to villages while building the party. “That is why the party has more MLAs and we are in power both in Karnataka and Centre.” The CM said that they have now allowed farmers to sell their produce anywhere. “We also grant Rs 10,000 per farmer -- Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 4000 from the State Government, helping farmers financially. We are doing in spite of the financial crisis,” he added.

The CM also said that over the last six years, the Union government has spent Rs 8 lakh crore on minimum support price, whereas in 10 years of the UPA government, it spent only Rs 3.5 lakh crore. “When that is the case, Congress is pointing fingers at us,’’ he said. Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy, Cooperatives Minister S T Somashekar, and Rajya Sabha member and BJP State Farmers Wing chairman Iranna Kadadi were present.