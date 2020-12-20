Karnataka government moves on Anubhava Mantapa, Congress calls it a gimmick

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifteen months after it gave its nod for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, the state government has now called for tender for preparing a Detailed Project Report. Congress has slammed the government dubbing it a poll gimmick as Basavakalyan is due for bypolls. The byelection is necessitated following the death of B Narayana Rao, MLA, due to Covid-19 in October.

During the foundation-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech by referring to Anubhava Mantapa, a 12th century spiritual Parliament started by social reformer Basavanna in Basavakalyan. Speaking to TNSE, Sharana Kateppagol, Commissioner, Basavakalyan Development Board, said they have the concept ready.

The structure, in Hoysala style of architecture, will come up in 3.5 acres of land and is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore. It will have six floors, with each floor having a different theme. A mega auditorium with 770 seats will come up. And the entire structure will also have 770 pillars. It is believed there were 770 Sharanas, Basavanna’s followers, in Anubhava Mantapa.

“We have called tender for DPR and for Project Management Consultancy, they have to develop our concept and make it technically viable,’’ he said. In future, legislative sessions can also be held here, he added. The re-creation ofAnubhava Mantapa was the brainchild of the then CM Siddaramiah in 2017. In September 2019, the Yediyurappa cabinet gave its nod for the structure’s construction.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre who served as district incharge minister of Bidar during Siddaramiah’s tenure said that Anubhava Mantapa was a Congress initiative. “The present government took this to cabinet 15 months back and so far not a single rupee has been released for it.

We welcome it and suggest that it should be an international centre. The BJP is acting on it now keeping in mind the bypolls in Basavakalyan, for which dates are likely to be announced in eight to ten days. The BJP move is nothing but a gimmick,’’ he said.

The Blueprint

3.5 acres the area the structure will cover

Rs 500 cr estimated cost of project

6 floors with each floor having a different theme

770 pillars in the structure. It is believed there were 770 Sharanas, Basavanna’s followers, in Anubhava Mantapa