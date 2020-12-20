STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, black panther spotted in MM Hills Sanctuary

Forest officials are still not sure if the black leopard is the same which was spotted at BRT, but predict that the big cat might be of six or seven years of age.

Published: 20th December 2020

A camera trap image of the black panther

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A black leopard was captured in a camera trap installed at the PG Palya range of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary again. A few months ago the big cat was spotted at the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple (BRT) tiger reserve.

Black leopards are often spotted in Kabini or Bandipur tiger reserve and also in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai forests. But, very recently a camera trap had captured an image of a black leopard moving in front of it at the BRT tiger reserve, bringing cheers on the face of wildlife enthusiasts in the region.

Forest officials are still not sure if the black leopard is the same which was spotted at BRT, but predict that the big cat might be of six or seven years of age. “This is the first time ever that a black leopard has been spotted at MM hills sanctuary.

Over the years, the animal protection has been increased in the sanctuary and there is also increase in the population of prey animals, which might be the reason for leopard to enter this area,” said V Yedukondalu, deputy conservator of forests MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

Comments

