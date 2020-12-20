JDS may extend 'issue-based' support to BJP, will never think of merger: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The new-found bonhomie between top leaders had fuelled speculation over the JDS inching closer to the BJP, and even a possible merger.

On Sunday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished all such talk, but gave enough indications on having issue-based understanding between the two parties. "There is no truth in speculation over any JDS MLAs joining BJP or its merger with our party," the CM said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The JDS has only extended its support to the BJP in moving a no-confidence motion against the Legislative Council chairman but had opposed the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, the CM pointed out and added that Kumaraswamy had made it clear that they will not support Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill.

He reiterated that it will be implemented by promulgating an ordinance. "Assembly elections are two-and-half years away and such conjecture is far from truth," the CM added. Minutes after the CM’s office issued the statement, former C M Kumaraswamy took to social media to make his stand clear.

"The Janata Dal (S), which is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem, will never think of political merger. The party, which is a strong voice of the people, will never display such stupidity," he stated and added that at the most, they may extend issue-based support to the BJP, if need be.

Terming a merger with BJP as suicidal for the regional party, the former CM said, "I don’t foresee such a situation in future too."

JDS support crucial for BJP in Council

In the last few months, the JDS has softened its stance towards the BJP and extended support to the government in getting the Land Reforms Bill passed and the ruling party’s efforts to oust the Council Chairman.

Yediyurappa too adopted a soft approach towards leader of the regional party and had even come to their rescue when farmers’ associations questioned the JDS over its stand on amendment to the Land Reforms Act. The opposition Congress has accused both the parties of having a tacit understanding.

Kumaraswamy said that in the run-up to the 2018 elections, the Congress had termed the JDS as BJP’s Bteam, but came to its doorstep after the polls and extended an invitation to form a coalition government with it. "We would not have formed the government with the Congress if we were to be BJP’s B-team. There is no tacit understanding with the BJP as being alleged by the Congress. Only an issue-based understanding is possible," the JDS leader stressed.

Sources in the JDS said the former CM had discussed with senior party leaders on having issue-based understanding with the BJP. For the ruling party, support from the JDS is crucial in Legislative Council to get the bills passed and have its party member as Chairman of the House.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Sunday, senior BJP leader and former minister Aravind Limbavali said political polarisation is bound to happen in the state and the country as others will join the developmentcentric party.