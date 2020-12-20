Karnataka pushes for investment in healthcare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : “With the right kind of investments from public and private entities, the healthcare market can increase three-folds to Rs 9 trillion by 2022,” stated Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, while addressing the pre-event of TechBharat 2021 on Saturday.

He gave a call to investors to set up high-end healthcare services in Karnataka and said that the government will traverse the extra mile in supporting such enterprises on priority. “Skilling or developing healthcare resources is the biggest challenge as well as an opportunity worldwide. In addition, promoting strategic partnerships amongst pharmaceutical establishments and framing proper regulations and monitoring of compliance across pharma industries, etc. are all business opportunities waiting to be grabbed by investors,” he said.

Sudhakar said that in the last two decades, healthcare had witnessed substantial technological advancements which had created umpteen opportunities in providing good healthcare to masses. “Be it remote health monitoring tools, fitness wearables, medical robotics,, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-enabled genome sequencing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for remote patient care and reliable treatment etc., have helped our healthcare systems cope with present and future demands,” he said.

“Further, for entrepreneurs in the field of healthcare, these technological advancements have created umpteen opportunities in providing good healthcare to the world population,” he added. Kris Gopalakrishnan, former chairman, Infosys Limited, said that during the Covid period, there has been a massive acceleration and adoption of digital technology. “The digital transformation which would have happened in five years has occurred in just five months, be it e-com, WFH, consumption of digital content or financial business,” he added.