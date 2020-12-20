STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumaraswamy dares Siddaramaiah to win 10 seats by forming his own party

Senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara, who was the KPCC president at that time, lost the 2013 polls and the party insiders were accused of working against him. 

Former Karnataka CMs HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CMs HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and dared him to win 10 seats on his own by coming out of the national party.  “Siddaramaiah repeatedly says the Congress gave the Chief Minister’s post to the party that had won just 37 seats.

I challenge Siddaramaiah to come out of the national party’s shadow, form his own regional party and win 10 seats on his own strength,” the former CM said adding that Siddaramaiah was unaware of the leadership, hard work and commitment required to build a regional party. 

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s charge that the JDS and the BJP had the understanding to defeat him in the Chamundeshwari constituency in the 2018 elections and also some Congress leaders had back-stabbed him in the polls then, the former CM said that Siddaramaiah should do some introspection about the 2013 elections and what he did in Koratagere Assembly segment.

Senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara, who was the KPCC president at that time, lost the 2013 polls and the party insiders were accused of working against him. The JDS leader also said that just a few months after the formation of the coalition government, Siddaramaiah was discussing about destabilizing the Congress-JDS government and most of the Congress legislators who joined BJP are his followers.  

