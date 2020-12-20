Police acted swiftly, prevented bigger loss to Wistron, says IGP

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Swift action by the police on the day of violence at Wistron Corporation, which makes iPhones, at Narasapura plat in Kolar district saved further damage and bloodshed, said Central Range Inspector General of Police Seemant Kumar Singh. The police have managed to instil confidence in the area allowing the company to start its operations at the earliest, he added.

Soon after they were informed of the violence, a polic team, under the supervision of Kolar SP Karthick Reddy, rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Had it not been for their timely intervention, the situation would have gone out of control, leading to more bloodshed and a bigger loss for the company, he added.

SP Reddy said that so far, 156 workers, including four women, have been arrested. The police are searching for workers who fled the spot and have switched off their mobile phones to evade arrest. The arrests were made on the basis of inquiry and CCTV footage, he added.

Sources revealed that senior police officers are recording the statements of the six contractors Innova Source, Creative Engineer, Quess Corp, Needs, Rand Stad and Adheco Group, who have supplied labourers to the company.

SFI stages dharna

Members of SFI and other organisations staged dharna in front of Kolar DC Sathyabhama’s office on Saturday, demanding a detailed probe into the violence at Wistron Corp. They urged the police to arrest labour contractors who allegedly failed to pay pending salaries to workers. They demanded immediate release of workers who were arrested.