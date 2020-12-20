Wistron admits to lapses, sacks top executive  

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron on Saturday admitted to lapses at its Narasapura iPhone factory near Kolar, which resulted in reduced/delayed payments to some of its workers at the facility. Wistron has also sacked its India Vice-President, Vincent Lee, who was overseeing the operations, and said that disciplinary action will be taken against erring officials.

Last week, thousands of workers resorted to violence at the Narasapura facility over non-payment of dues which resulted in Rs 41.25 crore loss for the Taiwanese firm. “We have been investigating and found that some workers were not paid properly, or on time.

We deeply regret this and apologise to all of our workers. Some of the processes we put in place to manage labour agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded. We are taking immediate action to correct this, including disciplinary action.

We are removing the Vice-President who oversees our business in India. We are also enhancing our processes and restructuring our teams to ensure these issues cannot happen again. Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Top industry analysts told TNSE that the suspension of business from Apple will remain till the concerns are addressed. Last month, Apple suspended its contract with another key contract manufacturer, Pegatron, in China after it found that the partner firm falsified paperwork to employ students as workers in its facility.

However, the development, according to experts will deal a huge blow to the ambitious Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tap the $190 billion mobile phone manufacturing opportunity and shift base from China to India.

An official in Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s office told TNSE that the state government’s ongoing investigations into last week’s violence indicated lapses on the part of Wistron and the same has been communicated to the Taiwanese firm.