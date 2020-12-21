COVID-19: Maskless citizens throng anthills across Mysuru on Subramanya Shasti

By Express News Service

MYSURU: COVID-19 norms went for a toss as thousands of devotees sans masks, ignoring physical distancing norms, thronged anthills and temples across Mysuru to offer milk as part of Subramanya Shasti.

While the district administration had banned the entry of devotees to the Subramanyeshwara Swamy temple in Siddalingapura, most of the people went to the anthills and temples near their houses to give offerings.

Many believe that offering milk to the anthills on shasti day would relieve them from 'Sarpa Dosha'. Dressed up in traditional attire, they made serpentine queues in front of the anthills and temples.

Though several temples had made arrangements to follow social distancing, people who flocked to anthills on vacant lands, sports ground and near temples were seen falling on each other while offering milk and butter.