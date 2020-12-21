Kolar police arrest three more in ex-Karnataka minister Varthur R Prakash's kidnap case

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The Kolar police, who cracked the sensational kidnap case of former MLA Varthur R Prakash with the arrest of prime accused Kaviraj a week ago, have now arrested three more persons and are on the lookout for a few others.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said that a police team arrested Ullas Reddy, Likith and Manoj near Kodathi Gate, based on credible information. All three were produced before a court and taken into police custody for five days.

The Kolar team is co-ordinating with the neighbouring Andhra and Tamil Nadu police and in one or two days, the remaining accused persons will also be arrested, Reddy said. The SP said the prime accused Kaviraj has been taken to further six days of custody for interrogation.

To a question on whether Kaviraj, who is allegedly an aide of arrested gangster Ravi Pujari, had acted on the latter’s instructions, he said the team is investigating the angle and that the technical team is collecting all the mobile phone data.

Varthur Prakash and his driver Suneel were severely injured after they were attacked by a gang of eight kidnappers who had demanded Rs 30 crore in ransom. Prakash approached Bellandur police on December 2, and, in his complaint, alleged that on November 25, he and his driver left their farmhouse in Begli Hosahalli, for Kolar in his SUV.

Around 7 pm, eight men had blocked his SUV and threatened them with lethal weapons. They tied his legs and hands and demanded Rs 30 crore and drove away his SUV, the complaint said.