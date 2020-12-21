Opposition urges Karnataka government to end Toyota Kirloskar strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress and JDS on Sunday urged the State Government to take steps to end a strike by the employees of Toyota Kirloskar plant in Bidadi, around 30 km from Bengaluru. Taking to social media, former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that a solution does not appear to be in sight though the strike will complete two months.

"The differences between the workers and management, issues related to middle-level managers and the government’s apathy may also be the reasons for such a situation. However, there is a dire need to put an end to the impasse in the interest of the state’s industrial development," the former CM stated.

Kumaraswamy accused the company of pushing its workers onto the streets either by supporting the middle-managers or acting on flimsy allegations against the staffers. "It is not proper for companies that thrive by utilising our land, water, air and infrastructure to behave in such a cruel manner with our own people," he said.

After a violent protest at the Wistron facility in Kolar, iPhone-maker and Apple acknowledged managerial lapses and said that steps would be taken to ensure the employees are treated with dignity, Kumaraswamy said and added that Toyota too should introspect after Apple's stand.

He said that the government has to intervene to resolve such issues to protect workers’ interests and that strikes and protests would lead to investors losing their confidence. In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramaiah said the government should take steps to resolve the issue at Toyota Kirloskar and other firms.

Siddaramaiah added that a majority of employees at Wistron, against whom cases were registered, were students. The government must take steps to protect workers' interests.