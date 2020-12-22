After a lull, COVID-19 cases rise in Kalyana Karnataka region

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After a lull, there is a gradual rise in COVID cases in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Koppal districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. There is an increase in the number of positive cases in a week from December 14 to 20.

According to data, Bidar saw 69 active cases on December 20 against 31 cases on December 10, which was also the lowest in the State. In all, 56 people tested positive in the last one week, and 28 recovered. In Kalaburagi, 173 people tested positive in the said period while 151 recovered.

In Koppal, 66 people tested positive while the number of recoveries was 23. Apart from this, a patient succumbed to the virus here. Though the number of positive cases have reduced in Raichur district (69 people were tested positive and 137 people recovered), followed by the dip in number of active cases to 122, a death was reported from Raichur in the last week.

The district was casualty free in the last three weeks. Ballari showed a slight improvement with regard to positive cases compared to recoveries. A total of 139 people tested positive, while the number of recoveries were 140 in the last week. The number of active cases in Yadgir is 48 which is the lowest in the region. In all, 43 people tested positive in the last week.

