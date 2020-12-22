STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At Rs 41000 per quintal, chilli grown by farmer from Karnataka's Savadi is hot in market

During e-tendering, the APMC officials announced that the chilli is sold at Rs 41,101 per quintal because of its better quality.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:51 AM

Prakash and his wife at their chilli farm in Savadi village of Gadag district

Prakash and his wife at their chilli farm in Savadi village of Gadag district. (Photo| EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Even as most of the agricultural produces are not fetching a good revenue to farmers at market, a farmer here has a reason to smile. Prakash Jogaraddi, a 38-year-old farmer from Savadi village of Ron taluk sold a quintal of dry chilli for Rs 41,101 at Gadag APMC. It was the highest price ever for the commodity at the APMC here as the previous  high price was Rs 35,000 per quintal early this year.

It was also a surprise for Jogaraddi who had not expected such a bumper price for his produce. On Saturday, he took the load of chilli to the market. During e-tendering, the APMC officials announced that the chilli is sold at Rs 41,101 per quintal because of its better quality. The farmers present there erupted in joy, congratulated  Jograddi and distributed sweets. 

Jograddi has grown chilli in two acres of land. Other farmers who had grown chilli had sold them in November, fearing crop loss. But Prakash waited for 20 days till the crop turned into light chocolate colour and sold them after a gap of one month. The wait didn’t go in vain, as it fetched him the historic price. Other farmers who sold the crop in November got between Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000. 

Jograddi said: "I knew I would get a good price but had least clue about getting such a high price." Jograddi who holds an ITI in fitter and worked at Koppal and Bengaluru, ventured into agriculture in 2015.

