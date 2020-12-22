STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bifurcating Karnataka's Ballari district could open gates to netas from Andhra Pradesh

Besides having an adverse effect on political aspirants here, it could also deepen the linguistic divide in this largely Telugu-speaking belt.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

A protest staged against bifurcation of Ballari district held recently

A protest staged against bifurcation of Ballari district held recently. (Photo| EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: There is a thinking that carving up Ballari district into two smaller ones could streamline administration, and its advocates put forward several benefits. Then there is a section of political experts which thinks otherwise, saying this could pave the way for parties from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter Ballari politics, and change the political spectrum. 

Besides having an adverse effect on political aspirants here, it could also deepen the linguistic divide in this largely Telugu-speaking belt. Sirigeri Pannaraj, senior advocate from Ballari, said that bifurcation will surely have its impact on the politics of the district.  

"As per the Constitution, any person can contest from anywhere in India. Bifurcation may bring in parties from Andhra Pradesh who will field their own candidates. Years ago, politicians from Andhra Pradesh wanted Ballari to be included in their state, but such demands were ignored," he said.

"Ballari district is part of Rayalaseema, and parties from Andhra Pradesh have always had an eye on the Telugu-speaking population here. It will not be surprising if candidates from YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party contest elections from Ballari in the near future," said one political expert.

Drawing a parallel to Belagavi district, he said that parties try to encash votes on border and language issues. "A similar situation could prevail in Ballari, post bifurcation. The situation was similar a few decades ago when Kannada was hardly spoken in several parts of Ballari," he said.

