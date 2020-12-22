High security in place across Karnataka for Gram Panchayat elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Police Department has made elaborate security arrangements for the Gram Panchayat elections to be held on Tuesday and Sunday. As many as 80,000 personnel, including 10,969 policemen and senior officers and 9,083 home guards, will be deployed at polling booths in all districts.

In all, 1,746 mobile teams, consisting of ASIs and PSIs, will be on patrol on polling day. Local DAR personnel and 111 platoons of KSRP will also maintain security, according to a press release.

Commissioners of police and superintendents of police of the respective districts have been instructed to supervise the law and order situation. COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and directions by the High Court will be complied.