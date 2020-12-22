STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | Stand by our move to hold Global Investors' Meet this year: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa dismissed the Wistron violence as a stray incident which would not mar Karnataka's brand image.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

The Karnataka government, which has been focusing on new industrial policies to attract and retain industries in the State and provide employment to locals, was planning to hold the Global Investors’ Meet this year, but had to put it on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to woo multinational companies. 

Under fire from former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and other leaders on the labour unrest at Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing facility in Kolar district, besides Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd in Bidadi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa dismissed the Wistron violence as a stray incident which would not mar Karnataka's brand image. In an interview, he told Ashwini M Sripad that he is confident of holding GIM next year, once the Covid-19 situation improves. Excerpts:

What steps are being taken to avoid such instances in future?

The recent labour unrest at Toyota Kirloskar in Bidadi and Wistron in Kolar is very unfortunate, but they are one-off incidents. We have been in constant touch with both the companies and the Centre, and are taking steps to ensure that investor sentiment is not affected.

Has the government reached out to Wistron officials?

The district administration and principal secretary have extended all support and help to maintain industrial peace.

Will the government conduct a meeting with other companies to assure them?

By and large, Karnataka is a peaceful state known for its stable policies, environment, ease of doing business and good labour relations. The government has always supported and ensured safety of industries. I have directed officials to take necessary steps in this regard.

Do you think this incident will affect Brand Karnataka?

Definitely not. This is a stray incident which will be adequately addressed.

Will the government hold the Global Investors' Meet in 2020-21?

Yes, we stand by our decision to hold the Global Investors’ Meet in 2020-21, and an appropriate decision will be taken depending on the industrial scenario post the Covid situation.

