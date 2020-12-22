Kodava women seek public apology from ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over 'beef eater' remark

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodava women, with support from various presidents of Kodava Samajas across the district, held a protest in Madikeri condemning former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Kodavas were beef eaters.

Starting off the protest with a Kodava song, the protesters spoke on how cows and cattle are holy to the Kodava clan. "The calmness of Kodavas is being mistaken for weakness. We must unite and show that no one can break us. Siddaramaiah speaks without thinking. Since the British period, cow slaughter has been banned in the district as Kodavas are worshippers of the cow. A memorandum to the PM condemning Siddaramaiah's statement will be forwarded through DC today," said Bose Devaiah, president of Ammathi Kodava Samaj.

The president of Western Ghats Conservation Task Force, Ravi Kushalappa has filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah at Madikeri Rural Police station.

Meanwhile, the presidents of various Kodava Samajas said that Kodagu must shut its doors to Siddaramaiah and the protesters demanded a public apology. “Kodava women have great self-respect and we condemn Siddaramaiah’s comment,” said Kanthi Satish, who led the women protesters.