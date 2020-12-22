STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wistron violence will not dent Brand Karnataka: Yediyurappa

The large-scale violence by workers hit national and international headlines, catching the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A week after violence at Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said it was a stray incident that has been addressed adequately and it will not affect the Brand Karnataka image.

The State Government, competing with neighbouring states to attract investments, was planning to hold the Global Investors Meet (GIM) this year, but could not due to Covid. Yediyurappa told The New Indian Express that the State Government stands by its earlier decision of holding GIM 2020-21.

“But appropriate decision will be taken depending on the industrial scenario post the Covid situation,’’ he said.

On the Wistron violence and labour unrest at the Toyota Kirloskar Plant in Bidadi,  he said they are one-off incidents.

“We have been in constant touch with both the companies. The Government of India and we are taking steps to ensure that investor sentiment is not affected,’’ he added.

After the violence at Wistron on December 12, the police, taking swift action, arrested all 128 workers for vandalising the office premises.

Minister for Small and Large-Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said the government is not ruling out the possibility of violence being premeditated. “The deputy commissioner and police are conducting the inquiry, and we will get a clear picture once the probe is done.”

He too said the incident will not damage Brand Karnataka as the state is always known for its industry-friendly policy.

“We have told the company authorities that the government will extend all facilities and cooperation. We will also provide them with police protection. We appeal to them to restart the unit at the earliest,’’ he said.

Thus spake Chief Minister

The government is taking steps to ensure that investor sentiment is not affected

We will extend all possible support to companies

Wistron and Toyota incidents will not impact Brand Karnataka 

We are committed to hold the Global Investors Meet 2020-21

