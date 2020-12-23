Bundle up, winter to be 'severe' in Karnataka: IMD issues cold wave alert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The winter chill is here to stay. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury levels have started to plummet, and a cold wave alert has been issued for Karnataka.

Bengaluru, where a weak sun ruled a cloudless sky, could get some respite for the next two days because of the formation of cloud cover, but the chill will return. A severe cold wave condition has been forecast, especially in north interior Karnataka, and citizens are advised caution.

Temperatures have already begun to dip. Up to 8.30am Tuesday, Bengaluru city recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius, while HAL Airport recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. It is the lowest since 2016, when on December 11, the city had recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. The lowest ever for Bengaluru has been on December 29, 1883, when the mercury dipped to 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Bidar recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius, Vijayapura 9.5 degrees Celsius and Dharwad recorded a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. IMD-Bengaluru, director in-charge, CS Patil told TNIE that the Winter Solstice was on Monday, and temperatures are expected to fall. Besides, it has been forecast that winter will be severe this year because of the La Nino effect and the prolonged, severe and delayed South-West and North-East monsoon.