Karnataka government to fulfil backlog of food distribution to school kids by January 15

In the affidavit, Uma Shankar has stated that state shall endeavour to strictly abide by the timelines specified in the corrigencum order issued on December 2020.

Published: 23rd December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mid-day meals

Representational Image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that the it will complete the distribution of food grains to school children for the months of August, September, and October 2020 by January 15, 2021, to compensate for the mid-day meal not being provided due to the closure of schools owing to the pandemic. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar accepted the assurance given to that effect by the state government through the affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary SR Uma Shankar, Department of Primary and Secondary Education. 

In the affidavit, Uma Shankar has stated that state shall endeavour to strictly abide by the timelines specified in the corrigencum order issued on December 2020. "I state that since the finalisation and quantification of food items to be distributed was delayed, it is expected that there will be a short delay in the completion of the distribution process for the backing months of August, September, and October 2020, which was originally scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2020," he said.  

He also stated that it is now expected that there will be the endeavour of the state to shorten the delay to the maximum extent possible. Therefore, he assured the court that the outer limit for completing the distribution of food items for the three months will be January 15, 2021.

