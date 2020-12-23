Karnataka gram panchayat polls: Candidate kills self in Garag village

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A gram panchayat poll candidate allegedly ended his life on Tuesday by hanging himself in his home in Garag village. The deceased, Damodar Yeligar (36), was contesting from Ward No 2 of Garag. Police are yet to ascertain the reason why he took this extreme step.

A case has been registered at Garag police station. According to the police, while he took such an extreme step none were at home. Meanwhile, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil clarified that the election process would continue and there was no question of countermanding the polls.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)