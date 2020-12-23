Steps taken on land reforms ordinance should consider PILs: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that further steps taken in pursuance of the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, will be subject to further orders on a batch of public interest petitions.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the government to notify the parties concerned that such transactions are subject to further orders of the Court. The bench passed the orders after hearing petitions filed by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, All India Kisan Sabha and Bharatiya Kisan Sangha.

On the Kisan Sabha’s plea to stay the ordinance, the bench said that the ordinance has the same force as the law enacted by the legislature and it cannot be stayed without hearing state as per apex court’s judgments.

The bench added that the court also cannot direct the governor not to take further action on the basis of a Bill passed by both the Houses of the Legislature.