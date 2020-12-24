AIMIM looks for toehold in Belagavi, to contest ULB poll

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has been contesting elections to state assembly and local bodies in different parts of the country, has decided to field its candidates in the Belagavi City Corporation elections.

Leaders of AIMIM from different parts of North Karnataka held a meeting in Belagavi on Wednesday on measures to build the party in the region. State general secretary Latif Khan Pathan said the party would face different elections in the coming days to build it from the grassroots.

He said the party would field its candidates, to be finalised by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in all wards of Belagavi in the city corporation elections. The party had taken up a tour of North Karnataka under the leadership of its leader Mohammad Salim, said Pathan.

According to him, discussions and meetings were held by party leaders in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Hubballi on having AIMIM candidates in the fray in the respective city corporation elections, he said.

He said able leaders would be fielded and attempts were being made to give a strong shape to the party in North Karnataka. Leaders from several parties and communities were joining AIMIM, and the party aims to win seats in the Belagavi City Corporation by taking along people of all communities and languages, Pathan said.