Congress says BS Yediyurappa has no right to remain Chief Minister of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Aday after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings pending against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Congress members demanded Yediyurappa’s resignation.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed his petition pertaining to a case involving denotification of several acres of land acquired for an IT project in the Varthur-Whitefield IT corridor, alleged to be illegal, when Yediyurappa was Deputy Chief Minister in 2006-07.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the CM’s resignation. “Does he (Yediyurappa) have any right to continue in office even for whiff of a second after such stinging indictment?’’ he tweeted, and sought a fair investigation and logical conclusion to the case. “CM Yediyurappa must quit without delay,” he declared.

Surjewala also said this is a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had promised, “Na khaunga, na khaane doonga” (I will neither take bribe, nor allow others to take bribe). Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, addressing the press in New Delhi, also demanded Yediyurappa’s resignation. “Congress demands immediate resignation and removal of CM,’’ he said.

It may be recalled that in 2015, Lokayukta police had taken up investigation into the case registered against Yediyurappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following an order passed by the Lokayukta Court. It was based on a private complaint filed by Vasudeva Reddy, a resident of Bellandur in Bengaluru.

Does he (Yediyurappa) have any right to continue in office even for whiff of a second after such stinging indictment? CM Yediyurappa must quit without delay AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala