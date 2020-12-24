STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-MLA Varthur R Prakash was kidnapped for ransom, says IGP Seemant Kumar Singh

The Kolar police arrested two more persons (Express Illustrations)

By V  Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Investigation has revealed that former Kolar MLA Varthur R Prakash was kidnapped for ransom and not for any other reason, Central Range Inspector General of Police Seemant Kumar Singh told the media on Wednesday.

The Kolar police arrested two more persons on Tuesday. The police had arrested prime accused Kaviraj and three persons last week.  This takes the arrests in the case so far to six. The five other arrested persons are Likith , first year B.Com student , Ullas, second year B.Com student, Manoj, Raghavendra and Praveen.

Seeanth Kumar Singh said the police had recovered Rs 20.5 lakh, one Innova, two Maruti Swift, one Maruti Ritz and one KTM Duke, and also weapons used for kidnapping. He said that after the case was transferred from Bellandur to Kolar, a team headed by Kolar SP Karthick Reddy was formed to nab the accused persons.

The team worked from various angles and travelled to Madhya Pradesh, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and arrested Kaviraj in Madurai after a car chase for nearly 20km. He said Kaviraj was involved in nine criminal cases in Bengaluru City and one case in Tamil Nadu. Varthur Prakash had alleged that he and his driver were abducted from near his farmhouse  on November 25. 

