Homestay owners in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada keep fingers crossed despite full occupancy

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Despite an influx of tourists this Christmas and New Year season, changing statements by the administration and tourism department are keeping tour operators on their toes in Uttara Kannada. The Karnataka government had announced a night curfew before withdrawing it on Thursday just hours before it was set to come into effect.

This is the first time post pandemic that all the resorts, homestays and government stay facilities have been booked to their fullest capacity.

While most resorts and homestays in Gokarna are booked from December 20 to January 1, a similar trend is seen in the homestay facilities in Dandeli and Joida. Both these destinations together have close to 200 homestays and resorts.

These establishments are now receiving tourists from different parts of Karnataka and other states. While tourists from Maharashtra are expected to visit in large numbers, smaller groups from Belagavi, Hubballi and Dharwad have also booked homestays for Christmas and New Year.

Homestay owners in Dandeli and around have been practising COVID-19 protocols ever since the facilities were opened post monsoon. "The tourists started coming only in November," said a homestay owner.

"This year, though the pandemic is still around, several families from Maharashtra and Karnataka have shown interest in booking homestays in Dandeli and surroundings. This is a good development. Most of the celebrations will be restricted indoors and gatherings are anyhow not allowed in these areas which are surrounded by the forest. The local administration is also expected to keep an eye on large facilities where parties and crowding may take place," said Santosh Kumar, another homestay operator from Dandeli.