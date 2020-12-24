STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government must clear confusion on reopening of schools: DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar told reporters that it appears that the government itself doesn’t have clarity on reopening of schools.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:11 AM

KPCC president D K Shivakumar meets ISKCON spokesperson Naveena Neerada Dasa in Bengaluru.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar meets ISKCON spokesperson Naveena Neerada Dasa in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that the government is creating confusion over reopening of schools and it should take a decision soon, keeping in mind the larger interest of students.

Shivakumar told reporters that it appears that the government itself doesn’t have clarity on reopening of schools. “First, the government should have clarity on the issue, and only then it can clear the confusion. The government is playing with the future of children, and it is not good,” he cautioned.

He further said that as the major opposition party, the Congress does not want to politicise the issue. “There are too many things involved, such as the future of our children, paying salaries to teachers, and running institutions.

The government should consult experts and take a decision in the larger interest of teachers, students and their future,” Shivakumar said, adding that as a parent and a person running an educational institute, he is looking forward to the decision of the government.

Congress to field candidates in Belagavi, Dharwad 

Shivakumar said that the Congress had decided to field its candidates in the upcoming elections for Belagavi and Dharwad city corporations. “Over the last few years, the party used to support other candidates. But from this year, we will choose candidates and they will contest on the party symbol,” he added.

