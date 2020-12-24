Karnataka man kills minor wife, buries body in house 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A sixteen-year-old girl who was forced into marriage was found murdered and buried in her house by her husband at Hosa Itakaloti village in Madhugiri taluk a couple of weeks ago.

​The incident came to light on Wednesday following which Madhugiri Assistant Commissioner Somappa Kadakola, Tahsildar Vishwanath Gowda and DySP Praveen Kumar visited the spot and exhumed the body. As per the autopsy report, the victim had a severe head injury.

Accused Narasimhamurthy is absconding and his younger brothers Manjunatha and Sathish have been arrested by the police in Hubballi.

The accused, a construction labourer, had married Gayathri (16), his niece -- his older sister Lakshmidevi and Hanumantharayappa couple’s daughter -- in April 2020 against the family’s wishes. The teenager had cleared SSLC at the Government High School at Tondoti and was about to join I PUC.

The mother of the accused died some years ago and his father Narasimhaiah shifted to Bengaluru to engage himself in menial job ten years ago. The accused chose the girl to marry to care of the household chores and cook for him. Meanwhile, Narasimhamurthy also had an extramarital affair. He started harassing Gayathri over a property issue.

On December 7, the accused picked a quarrel with the victim and allegedly murdered her. In order to conceal the incident, he had dug a pit inside the house and buried the body. Later, he laid a granite slab on the floor. He, along with his aged grandmother and two younger brothers, lived in the house for 10 days after the incident. He later absconded.

The father of the victim lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Midigeshi police a couple of weeks ago. Her older sister Shwetha grew suspicious and visited the house on Wednesday. She was shocked to know about the incident.

Child marriages during Covid-19

The incident has also thrown light on child marriages in remote villages that went unnoticed during the lockdown period. Even residents of the village had not alerted the police either due to lack of awareness or fear of the backlash.

“The victim’s mother Lakshmidevi, a visually-challenged, had died three years ago and stepmother Gangaratnamma is also her maternal aunt,” informed child development programme officer (CDPO) Anitha.