STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man kills minor wife, buries body in house 

Accused Narasimhamurthy is absconding and his younger brothers Manjunatha and Sathish have been arrested by the police in Hubballi. 

Published: 24th December 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A sixteen-year-old girl who was forced into marriage was found murdered and buried in her house by her husband at Hosa Itakaloti village in Madhugiri taluk a couple of weeks ago. 

​The incident came to light on Wednesday following which Madhugiri Assistant Commissioner Somappa Kadakola, Tahsildar Vishwanath Gowda and DySP Praveen Kumar visited the spot and exhumed the body. As per the autopsy report, the victim had a severe head injury. 

Accused Narasimhamurthy is absconding and his younger brothers Manjunatha and Sathish have been arrested by the police in Hubballi. 

The accused, a construction labourer, had married Gayathri (16), his niece -- his older sister Lakshmidevi and Hanumantharayappa couple’s daughter -- in April 2020 against the family’s wishes. The teenager had cleared SSLC at the Government High School at Tondoti and was about to join I PUC.

The mother of the accused died some years ago and his father Narasimhaiah shifted to Bengaluru to engage himself in menial job ten years ago. The accused chose the girl to marry to care of the household chores and cook for him. Meanwhile, Narasimhamurthy also had an extramarital affair. He started harassing Gayathri over a property issue.

On December 7, the accused picked a quarrel with the victim and allegedly murdered her. In order to conceal the incident, he had dug a pit inside the house and buried the body. Later, he laid a granite slab on the floor. He, along with his aged grandmother and two younger brothers, lived in the house for 10 days after the incident. He later absconded.

The father of the victim lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Midigeshi police a couple of weeks ago. Her older sister Shwetha grew suspicious and visited the house on Wednesday. She was shocked to know about the incident. 

Child marriages during Covid-19

The incident has also thrown light on child marriages in remote villages that went unnoticed during the lockdown period. Even residents of the village had not alerted the police either due to lack of awareness or fear of the backlash. 

“The victim’s mother Lakshmidevi, a visually-challenged, had died three years ago and stepmother Gangaratnamma is also her maternal aunt,” informed child development programme officer (CDPO) Anitha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp