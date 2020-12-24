STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka ranked sixth in UN sustainable development goals

Sustainable Development Goals-Vision 2030 — Strategies and Action Plan for Karnataka’, was released by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

It says the state achieved 52 on a scale of 100 for ‘Poverty’ — below the national average of 54. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been ranked sixth in the country in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations Organisation. However, it has scored low in achieving better results as regards goals such as poverty alleviation, zero hunger, gender equality and sustainable cities and communities.

The report, ‘Sustainable Development Goals-Vision 2030 — Strategies and Action Plan for Karnataka’, was released by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. It says the state achieved 52 on a scale of 100 for ‘Poverty’ — below the national average of 54.

“Increasing the coverage of social protection at a faster rate to reach the target of 100% by 2030, coverage of construction and the informal sector where women are largely employed, target-oriented anti-poverty package of schemes and programmes, cent percent coverage of all Below Poverty Line holders, redesigning and repackaging Self Help Group (SHG) programmes through convergence, skilling and marketing initiatives are the way forward,” the report stated.

The state scored 54, slightly above the national average of 48, in the ‘Zero Hunger’ goal. The report recommended ensuring nutrition security and addressing low productivity in agriculture. In ‘Gender Equality’, Karnataka scored 43 against the national average of 36. 

Report bats for women’s safety

The report recommended adopting preventive strategies to eliminate violence by changing the mindset and psychology of men, increasing women’s police stations, increasing women police force (33% representation), effective implementation of prevention of domestic violence Act, effective legal mechanism for increasing the conviction rate and implementation of new technologies like fixing of CCTV cameras at sensitive places to increase the rating.

The state scored 48, again above the national average of 39, in achieving the goal of ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’. A special focus on PMAY house construction, slum development and waste management in urban areas, innovative housing scheme, forming housing cooperative societies with slumdwellers as stakeholders, promoting green housing strategies and focus on public transport and prevention of natural disasters were some of the recommendations made in the report.

