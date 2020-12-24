Prune class 10 syllabus by January 6: Karnataka Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The truncated syllabus for Class 10 will be announced by January 6, and the time-table for both Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will also be announced by then, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar S has said.

In an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express on Wednesday, he said although Class 12 syllabus has been cut by 30 per cent on the lines of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), for the SSLC syllabus, it will take a few days to work out precisely how much and what to cut without hurting sentiments or affecting the future prospects of students.

Explaining why it will take so many days to finalise the trimmed syllabus, he said they were trying to achieve two objectives — that minimum necessary learning for Class 10 students should not be affected and students should not feel the loss when they enter PUC; and two, unnecessary subjects should be avoided.

“This is possible in most subjects, because we have spiral learning where we learn the same subject in Classes 8, 9 and 10. This is avoidable, but there is a catch -- sentiments will be hurt and it becomes a touchy subject as to why the content was dropped,” he said.

​The minister said the shrunk Class 10 syllabus will retain the essentials required to be learnt while also ensuring that repetitive content from previous two years are cut. The department was in a sticky situation after the last attempt in cutting down the syllabus as they were criticized for hurting the sentiments of some sections while deleting certain chapters.

The minister assured that this year, the syllabus cut will be foolproof, controversy-free and will allow students to have reasonably sufficient syllabus as well as time to prepare. Although classes will start on January 1, students will have just four classes per day and there will not be sufficient time.

Exams not in March-April: Minister

“We are just calculating (the syllabus to be reduced)” he said, and explained that in a regular year, Class 10 students would have 220 days of classes. “Even after yesterday’s meeting (witheducation department officials), there’s no clarity on how many days of classes we will get — 120 days or 125, or 130,” Suresh Kumar said.

“For now, the department has decided against having exams in March-April. We need to give the children reasonable time to learn and go through the syllabus and be confident. We cannot play with their lives,” he said.