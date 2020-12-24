STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show-cause notice to Kalaburagi officials over wrong poll symbol

The polling, which started at 7.00 am, was stopped within a few minutes after Siddamma brought the lapse to the officials’ notice.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Following Jayaraj’s complaint, the polling was stopped in the booth. (Representational Image)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi V V Jyothsna has issued show-cause notice to Kamalapur Tahsildar and the returning officer of the polling booth in Ward No. 1 of Kinni Sadak village for their alleged negligence in printing a wrong symbol in the ballot paper. 

​Speaking to The New Indian Express on Wednesday, Jyothsna said that though the symbol of trumpet was allotted to the candidate, Jayaraj Halagi, the ballot paper had the symbol of a man playing bugle.

Following Jayaraj’s complaint, the polling was stopped in the booth. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has issued notification to hold a repoll in the ward with corrected symbols on Thursday ( December 24) from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm.

In Raichur too, Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar has issued show-cause notice to Sirwar Tahsildar and the returning officer of the polling booth of K Tuppadaur village (Ganadiini Gram Panchayat) for their alleged negligence in printing a wrong symbol in the ballot paper.

The candidate, Siddamma, was allotted the symbol of mud pot, but the ballot paper had the auto symbol. The polling, which started at 7.00 am, was stopped within a few minutes after Siddamma brought the lapse to the officials’ notice. After two hours, polling started again with the corrected ballot paper.

Venkateshkumar told The New Indian Express that he had instructed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Raichur to issue show-cause notice to 78 school teachers and headmasters who were appointed polling and presiding officers for the GP elections.
 

