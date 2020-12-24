STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah demands Yediyurappa's resignation after HC dismisses Karnataka CM's appeal

The senior Congress leader said the saffron party high command that has been planning to replace the Chief Minister has now got a strong weapon against him.

Published: 24th December 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resign immediately after a High Court order dismissing his petition seeking rejection of an old corruption case against him.

Urging the BJP leadership including Prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ask Yediyurappa to step down, the senior Congress leader said the saffron party high command that has been planning to replace the Chief Minister has now got a strong weapon against him.

"I demand the resignation of Mr Yediyurappa, because his petition for quashing the FIR against him was dismissed by the High Court of Karnataka. Therefore he has no right to continue as Chief Minister for a second," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP leadership has to immediately intervene and ask Yediyurappa to resign.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday had rejected Yediyurappa's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against him pertaining to illegal denotification of land in 2006-07 when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Noting that the judge in his order has in detail explained the reason why investigation has to continue and FIR cannot be quashed, Siddaramaiah wanted to know how Yediyurappa could continue as CM.

"As he is the Chief Minister and has powers, there are chances of influencing the investigation. There cannot be a fair and impartial investigation, so Yediyurappa should not be in power and should resign immediately. Let him come back once acquitted, we don't have any objections," he said.

If Yediyurappa respects the law and believes in democracy he should resign immediately, the CLP leader said.

"If he is adamant and does not resign, then the BJP and Prime Minister must intervene. Those who had claimed 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' (PM Narendra Modi's slogan promising to end corruption) must act," he said.

He said if Yediyurappa does not resign,the congress will take to the streets and protest.

"But I feel he may resign on his own," the congress leader said.

"We will decide in party forum and decide what to be done to put pressure on him to resign," he said.

Stating that the High Court has said the FIR cannot be dismissed and the investigation has to take place under the watch of the Lokayukta court, Siddaramaiah claimed it is because the HC has no trust in the Lokayukta police.

"There is a serious allegation against Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa can be issued a warrant and may even be arrested as it is a non-bailable offence under prevention of corruption act," he said in response to a question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah B S Yediyurappa BJP Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp