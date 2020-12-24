Siddaramaiah’s ‘backstabbing’ barb leaves many red-faced in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah’s recent comment that a conspiracy within the party led to his defeat in the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency two years ago has widened the rift within the Congress and left many leaders red-faced.

His detractors alleged that Siddaramaiah too used similar tactics and defeated Congress leaders, including A H Vishwanath and Srinivasa Prasad, who were with Congress then. Vishwanath, who is a BJP MLC now, said that Siddaramaiah has backstabbed many including him and other frontrunners for the chief minister’s post.

Though Siddaramaiah later issued a clarification saying that he was referring only to local leaders in the Chamundeshwari constituency, it has not gone down well with the rank and file of the party. What was the need to rake up the issue two years later and in the run-up to the panchayat polls, asked a senior Congress leader. He said that the comment has left party workers demoralised and disturbed.

Former MP and Congress leader R Dhruvanarayan said other parties are playing up Siddaramaiah’s comments, but Congressmen are focussed and reaching out to voters highlighting failures of the government.

Political commentator Prof Muzafar Asadi said that Siddaramaiah’s comment was meant to politically finish off his rivals locally. Such statements are counterproductive and Siddaramaiah with too many challenges like consolidating Ahinda votes should focus on bringing back Lingayats, Poojaris and other communities that have distanced from Congress.

Our leaders should have spoken more about Congress government’s contributions to panchayats, increasing reservation for women and setting up drinking water units in villages, than about rivals within the party, Congressmen said.