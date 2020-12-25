STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 death rates fall in Dharwad much to the relief of healthcare workers, administration

The district has so far reported 606 Covid-19 deaths and it is the third highest in the state, after Bengaluru and Mysuru. 

Published: 25th December 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Arunkumar Hurlimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Covid-19 related deaths have drastically come down in Dharwad district in the last one month much to the relief of the administration. The falling numbers are mainly due to early Covid-19 detection and admission to the hospital.

It began reporting Covid-19 cases in March with no deaths reported in the initial three months. The first death was reported on June 10 where a 58-year-old man from Hubballi, who had a travel history to Maharashtra, died at KIMS hospital.

Later as the number of Covid-19 cases increased, the number of deaths also increased.

According to the data in the last one month (from November 23 to December 22), 492 new Covid-21 cases and nine deaths have been reported.

From October 23 to November 22 as many as 1,018 new cases and 50 deaths are reported.

From September 23 to October 22 as many as 4,200 new cases and 81 deaths reported. 

KIMS hospital in the city touted as the lifeline of north Karnataka has been taking patients from all the neighbouring districts for COVID-19 treatment. 

The patients from other districts who died at the hospital were also included in the district's death list.

Arunkumar C, Medical Superintendent of KIMS hospital said, earlier people used to neglect basic symptoms like cold, cough and fever and would rush to the hospital only when they suffered breathing problems, by when it would be too late.

"Now there is a lot of awareness among the people about the disease if they suffer from any disease they rush nearby hospital to get treatment," he said.

“Even Covid-19 testing has been increased which is helping early detection and early treatment. Apart from this, there are many new medicines which are helping patients to cure as early as possible. Therefore the number of deaths have declined at KIMS hospital," he added.

