Healthcare to get facelift, model PHCs in the works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government plans to overhaul the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to ensure quality healthcare to every citizen. The revamped PHCs will function 24/7.Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar made a presentation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday detailing plans to upgrade public healthcare facilities.Sudhakar later told media there are 2,380 PHCs in the state, each catering to a population of 30,000. The aim is to build new PHCs to fill the gap and upgrade existing ones. Each PHC has 6 beds, which will be increased to 12-20.

Each PHC would cost about Rs 6-8 crore. The two-acre complex will comprise an administrative block spread over 20,000 sq ft and a PHC. The state will manage them from the funds received under the National Health Mission, the minister said.The number of doctors at each PHC will be increased from one to three or four. There will be a woman doctor and an AYUSH doctor instead of a single medical officer.

One of the major reasons for the reluctance of doctors to serve in rural areas is the lack of proper accommodation. “To address this and to ensure staff availability at any given point of time, the model PHCs will include residential facilities with 2 BHK housing for doctors and 1 BHK for nurse and ANM staff,” Sudhakar said.The PHCs will include radiology sections with X-ray and ultrasound facilities, a minor operation theatre and casualty and labour rooms.

“The building will also include facilities like Yoga and wellness centres, and camera and TV to facilitate expert doctor consultation through tele-medicine,” he said.PHCs, tertiary health centres and the super specialty hospitals will be connected through the internet.Community health centres will also be upgraded. Taluk and district hospitals will be modernized, he said. District hospitals with 200 beds will be upgraded to 500-700 beds. Quality care will be made available in all districts.“We want these specialised treatments to be available not just in Bengaluru or Hubballi, but in all districts,” the minister said.

Revamped PHCs

PHCs to have a primary level laboratory, a newborn care section and a feeding room

There will be additional open space like jogging tracks, herbal garden and outdoor kids play area with adequate parking space. Each PHC will be provided with a modern ambulance