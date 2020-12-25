JDS, BJP had secret alliance in previous polls to defeat Siddaramaiah: KPCC leader

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Alleging that the JDS and BJP have a secret alliance, KPCC spokesperson Lakshman said here on Thursday that they were in hand in glove in the previous election just to defeat former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s recent remarks on Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Lakshman hit out at the JDS leader and asked him to admit that his party has joined hands with the BJP. “The JDS and BJP were working together secretly in Badami, Chamundeshwari and Varuna Assembly constituencies,” he said.

He further alleged that the JDS fielded weak candidates in several Assembly constituencies, including at Malleswaram in Bengaluru where present deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan contested, to help BJP. “Kumaraswamy must not forget that JDS is not his family trust,” he said.

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court dismissing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s petition to quash an investigation into a land de-notification case, he said that the CM must resign from his post and make way for an impartial probe.