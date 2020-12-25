STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask was on, forced to pay fine: MLA MP Kumaraswamy

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy has written to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, alleging that the police forced him to pay a fine, though he was wearing a mask.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has written to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, alleging that the police forced him to pay a fine, though he was wearing a mask. In a letter to the minister, Kumaraswamy said that around 12.30 pm on Thursday, he was on his way to the Legislators’ Home in a rented car and was stuck in traffic in front of Seshadripuram Police Station, a policeman came near the car, and forced the driver to roll down the tinted window and asked him to pay the fine of Rs 250 even though he was wearing a face mask.

Kumaraswamy, who is a BJP MLA, told TNIE, “I always use a mask since I suffered from Covid-19. But the police started arguing that we were not wearing the masks properly. I was really frustrated with the behaviour of the police who were misusing their power. Since I am a responsible person, I did not argue with them and paid the fine. I wanted to bring the incident to the notice of home minister.”A police officer from the Seshadripuram police station said he learned of the incident, but a senior officer has to look into the matter to take action against the personnel who fined the legislator.

