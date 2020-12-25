Reshuffle of top Karnataka bureaucrats next week

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a major reshuffle in the State bureaucracy next week, starting with Karnataka having a new Chief Secretary. The incumbent Chief Secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar, is set to retire. He is likely to be succeeded by P Ravi Kumar of 1984 batch, the next senior most IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

In the IPS cadre, R P Sharma of 1987 batch, Director General of Police and Chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, will demit office on superannuation on December 31.Senior most Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Forest Cell, P Ravindranath who belongs to the 1989 batch, is likely to be promoted as DGP. He had resigned in October alleging harassment at the hands of a few but had later withdrawn his resignation.

That apart, four Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) are due for promotion on December 31. Among them are Seemant Kumar Singh (Central Range), R Hitendra (Headquarter), Harishekaran (Training) and B K Singh, who is on Central deputation. Currently, there are 17 ADGPs in the State.Singh, who is posted as Executive Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI), New Delhi, will be given proforma promotion as he is on Central deputation.

One Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Training, Pawar, is due for promotion as IGP.Meanwhile, the appointment of the new Chief Secretary will have a cascading effect on the postings of some senior IAS officers with ACS and Commissioner, Development, Vandita Sharma of 1986 batch, likely to be posted in place of Ravi Kumar.