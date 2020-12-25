STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reshuffle of top Karnataka bureaucrats next week

Ravi Kumar may succeed TM Vijay Bhaskar as new Chief Secretary, Ravindranath may be next DGP

Published: 25th December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar

Karnataka chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a major reshuffle in the State bureaucracy next week, starting with Karnataka having a new Chief Secretary. The incumbent Chief Secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar, is set to retire. He is likely to be succeeded by P Ravi Kumar of 1984 batch, the next senior most IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

In the IPS cadre, R P Sharma of 1987 batch, Director General of Police and Chairman of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, will demit office on superannuation on December 31.Senior most Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Forest Cell, P Ravindranath who belongs to the 1989 batch, is likely to be promoted as DGP. He had resigned in October alleging harassment at the hands of a few but had later withdrawn his resignation.

That apart, four Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) are due for promotion on December 31. Among them are Seemant Kumar Singh (Central Range), R Hitendra (Headquarter), Harishekaran (Training) and B K Singh, who is on Central deputation. Currently, there are 17 ADGPs in the State.Singh, who is posted as Executive Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI), New Delhi, will be given proforma promotion as he is on Central deputation.  

One Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Training, Pawar, is due for promotion as IGP.Meanwhile, the appointment of the new Chief Secretary will have a cascading effect on the postings of some senior IAS officers with ACS and Commissioner, Development, Vandita Sharma of 1986 batch, likely to be posted in place of Ravi Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bureaucracy Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp