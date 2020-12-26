STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah’s mid-Jan visit to Karnataka may clear air on Cabinet expansion

The local administration is expected to begin ground work on beefing up security and making other arrangements soon.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:45 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After denials of a change of guard in Karnataka and assurances on the impending cabinet expansion happening ‘soon’ by several state and central BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s official two-day visit to Karnataka in the second week of January is expected to clear the air on several such prickly issues.

Shah is likely to visit Karnataka after Sankranti festival. He will visit Bengaluru and hold a meeting with party leaders and head to Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district and Hosapete in Ballari district to inaugurate Central Reservation Police Force training centres. He is also expected to visit the world heritage site Hampi. The local administration is expected to begin ground work on beefing up security and making other arrangements soon. Shah is likely to visit Vijayapura district too.  

Adding grist to the mill was Thursday’s quick visit by BJP state vice-president  BY Vijayendra to New Delhi where he met party National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, and is reported to have discussed cabinet expansion. Along with turncoats including A H Vishwanath, M T B Nagaraj, R Shankar and Munirathna, there is pressure to include C P Yogeshwar and Umesh Katti in the cabinet.

Amidst the buzz on change of guard, lobbying for cabinet berths and differences among BJP leaders in the state, the party dispensation here is hoping that Shah’s visit will send out a strong message and put and end to any uncertainties. 

A senior minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet said they are clueless why the party high command is not giving the nod for cabinet expansion. Yediyurappa had met them in Delhi and also spoke to them on phone on several occasions, but nothing has moved. “We are hoping that Shah’s visit will give us some answers,’’ said the minister.

Core committee meeting on Jan 2

Meanwhile, BJP State Secretary Ravi Kumar insisted that the cabinet expansion will happen after Sankranti. The BJP i s holding i t s core committee and executive meetings at Shivamogga on January 2 and 3 where it is expected to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Basavakalyan and Maski and Lok Sabha by-elections in Belagavi.

Sources in the party indicated that the gram panchayat election results will be out by then and the party will also discuss about these issues along with taluk and zilla panchayat elections that are scheduled in April or May 2021.

