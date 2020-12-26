STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP open for alliance with JDS in Mysuru, firm on Mayor’s post

With BJP and JDS realigning to keep Congress out of power at the Mysuru City Corporation, the saffron party has opened its doors for such an alliance, provided it gets the mayor’s post.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:44 AM

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, MLC A H Vishwanath and others felicitate a group of farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Mysuru on Friday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With BJP and JDS realigning to keep Congress out of power at the Mysuru City Corporation, the saffron party has opened its doors for such an alliance, provided it gets the mayor’s post. As the sitting JDS Mayor, Tasneem, is to demit office on January 15, BJP MP Prathap Simha said that his party is firm on wresting power and the mayor’s post at the MCC, in the interest of overall development of the city.

He said that BJP is the single-largest party at MCC and invited all corporators to extend support to 22 BJP members. “The BJP is in power at the Centre and state. The same party ruling in the corporation will give a fillip to development works,” he added.

He pointed out that the BJP did not get the mayor’s post in the previous Council and had to be content with the deputy mayor’s post. “But this time, we are firm on the mayor’s post,” he asserted. JDS corporators, meanwhile, met at the mayor’s house and discussed recent political developments.

They alleged that while they have extended support, there was no cooperation from the Congress and accused Congressmen of insulting the Mayor. City JDS president Chaluve Gowda said that they have gathered the opinion of members and will pass it on to party top leaders, who will take the final decision on supporting Congress or BJP.

Upset over party’s stand on APMC Act: Datta
Shivamogga: Former MLA and JDS leader YSV Datta on Friday said that he is upset with his party supporting ‘anti-farmer’ laws in the legislature, and added that the party needed to take a consistent stand on various issues, including the APMC and Karnataka Land Reforms Acts.  Datta told the media that the JDS was built on values such as social justice and secularism.

“BJP’s values never matched with that of JDS,” he said. “JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda always had a consistent stand and we all accepted his leadership. The party needs to have an independent and consistent stand. If not, the party will lose its credibility in front of people,” he said. Commenting on the chances of a BJP-JDS coalition, he said there is no question of the party merging with BJP at any cost. 

