Gram Panchayat polls: Candidates in soup for using party symbols

BENGALURU: The strategy of some Gram Panchayat poll candidates to use symbols of prominent political parties and photos of known political leaders to garner votes may land them in trouble. Nearly half of all cases of model code of conduct violation registered by the State Election Commission relate to these infractions, poll panel officials revealed to The New Indian Express.

Cases have been registered against many contestants across the state, and the violation is serious as Gram Panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols. These candidates may even face disqualification if found guilty, warned poll panel officials. The first phase of Gram Panchayat polls was held on December 22 and the second phase is scheduled for Sunday.

State Election Commission officials said that they have registered around 40 cases of model code of conduct violation and 477 cases related to Excise Act. The candidates under scrutiny seem to be associated with all parties and have used photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, local MLAs and district in-charge ministers, former CMs H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former PM H D Deve Gowda, they said.

As per the list available with The New Indian Express, candidates from Kodagu, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Kalburgi, Haveri and other districts have used photos and symbols on their pamphlets, posters and banners. The officials have also booked those candidates who have shared posts on Facebook or WhatsApp identifying themselves with political parties.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said, “It is not the first time that such incidents have occurred. But this year, we have been stringent and that is why more cases have been detected.”He said that by using party symbols and leaders’ photos, the very purpose of Gram Panchayat elections is lost as they are not supposed to be fought along party lines. “We had instructed all deputy commissioners to book cases against candidates for violating this basic rule as it is a serious violation,” he added.