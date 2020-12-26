KPCC Youth chief to be elected via e-voting 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to hold online elections for the president and other office-bearers of their youth wing this year, due to the pandemic. The election is expected to be held before the second week of January. Similar polls were conducted for the Telangana Youth Congress recently.

The post fell vacant in March 2020, when Basana Gouda Badarli’s term ended. Nine months on, the AICC is in a dilemma whether to conduct elections to the post, or appoint a president to the party’s youth wing in Karnataka. In March, the AICC appointed DK Shivakumar as KPCC President and working presidents, but did not appoint other office-bearers.

At present, there are 6.5 lakh voters who are eligible to elect the KPCC Youth president in Karnataka. A senior Congress leader told The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that there are many aspirants to the post, including National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president in Karnataka HS Manjunath, MLA NA Haris’s son Nalapad, former minister MR Seetharam’s son Raksha Ramaiah, three-time Youth Congress district president of Dakshina Kannada Mithun Rai and others. While Manjunath is close to Shivakumar, Haris is lobbying for his son.

The aspirants have been called to New Delhi on December 28 for an interview, where they will face a panel which includes Indian Youth Congress President BV Sreenivas. Sources in the Congress said that though Rahul Gandhi is in favour of elections, a section of party leaders wants the KPCC Youth president to be nominated. “Now that they have called for an interview, they will decide after interacting with the aspirants whether to hold elections or nominate a president,’’ sources said.