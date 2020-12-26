STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KPCC Youth chief to be elected via e-voting 

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to hold online elections for the president and other office-bearers of their youth wing this year, due to the pandemic.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to hold online elections for the president and other office-bearers of their youth wing this year, due to the pandemic. The election is expected to be held before the second week of January. Similar polls were conducted for the Telangana Youth Congress recently.

The post fell vacant in March 2020, when Basana Gouda Badarli’s term ended. Nine months on, the AICC is in a dilemma whether to conduct elections to the post, or appoint a president to the party’s youth wing in Karnataka. In March, the AICC appointed DK Shivakumar as KPCC President and working presidents, but did not appoint other office-bearers. 

At present, there are 6.5 lakh voters who are eligible to elect the KPCC Youth president in Karnataka. A senior Congress leader told The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that there are many aspirants to the post, including National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president in Karnataka  HS Manjunath, MLA NA Haris’s son Nalapad, former minister MR Seetharam’s son Raksha Ramaiah, three-time Youth Congress district president of Dakshina Kannada Mithun Rai and others. While Manjunath is close to Shivakumar, Haris is lobbying for his son. 

The aspirants have been called to New Delhi on December 28 for an interview, where they will face a panel which includes Indian Youth Congress President BV Sreenivas. Sources in the Congress said that though Rahul Gandhi is in favour of elections, a section of party leaders wants the KPCC Youth president to be nominated. “Now that they have called for an interview, they will decide after interacting with the aspirants whether to hold elections or nominate a president,’’ sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC congress
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp