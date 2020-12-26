STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stricter curbs for New Year’s Eve? Police choose to wait and watch

Directives to issue guidelines on more curbs for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bengaluru over the next two days have come from none other than the Home Minister himself.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directives to issue guidelines on more curbs for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bengaluru over the next two days have come from none other than the Home Minister himself. But the city police will rather wait till it’s closer to December 31.

The once-bitten-twice-shy police brass is wary after the ‘embarrassing’ withdrawal of orders on night curfew hours before it was to be imposed on Thursday night. The police had held several meetings to enforce the night curfew and had even declared prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state, which proved embarrassing for them when they learnt that the night curfew plan was withdrawn just before it was to come into effect.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Bengaluru city police commissioner will issue guideline on restrictions for New Year’s Eve celebrations by Sunday and that the police have been given the authority to impose more curbs at specific roads or places in their jurisdiction. A top police official informed The New Indian Express that the police are wary about issuing more stringent guidelines hurriedly after Thursday’s fiasco. 

Guidelines for New Year’s Eve in two days

“IT was very embarrassing for the police department, which imposed Section 144 across the state over the night curfew. Even the media reported the do’s and don’ts as per police orders on the night curfew. But in the evening, the CM declared that night curfew was withdrawn.

Police officers had held several meetings to discuss the enforcement of the night curfew on Wednesday and Thursday,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity. The senior officer said Bommai on Friday held a meeting with top police officials on issuing revised guidelines.

“So we are issuing revised guidelines according to the Home minister’s directives in another two days,” he said, but hoped it wouldn’t end in another embarrassment for the department.

